Jerome Kellems's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) in Harrison, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerome in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) website.
Published by Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) on Dec. 5, 2020.
