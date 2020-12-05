Menu
Jerome Kellems
1954 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1954
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Jerome Kellems's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) in Harrison, OH .

Published by Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
