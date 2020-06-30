Jeromy Robert Thompson



August 12, 1980 – June 28, 2020



Jeromy Robert Thompson, 39, died June 28, 2020 at Heritage Park in Roy, where he fought for many years with Huntington's disease. He was born on August 12, 1980 in Ogden, Utah to Robert Brent Thompson and LoriAnn Janine Hainline Thompson. He later had two sisters, Stephanie Thompson-Moss and Ashley Lorraine Thompson. He also had two nephews that he loved, Mason and Jacob.



He was loved by many over the years. Jeromy enjoyed playing basketball in his free time as a teenager. He had a big group of friends that he loved to hang out with. He was the guy with the laugh of the party. He had a smile that could light up a room. He loved to joke around a lot and let people know he was there. He was the guy that came up with nicknames for everyone he knew-His was Mr. Clean. He also loved playing Madden. He enjoyed just going for joy rides in the middle of the night in his truck that he loved. He also enjoyed the outdoors and riding his four-wheeler, Christina. He was a huge NFL Detroit Lions fan. He even had a tattoo to prove it! If you ever had a conversation with him, it consisted of football and how much he loved his chew. He was a chocolate lover at heart like his mother. He also loved his drink of choice, which was any kind of soda. He was a huge burger and fries fan. Jeromy also enjoyed watching the History Channel in his spare time. He lived with his grandmother, Elois Kelley "Cookie", for eleven years before he went to Heritage Park. He always made sure to ask grandma how she was doing and if she needed help. He was a great listening ear to her. He will be missed by many.



Jeromy is survived by his father, Robert Thompson; two sisters, Stephanie and Ashley; two nephews, Mason and Jacob; his grandmothers, Elois Kelley and Joyce Coy; his special cousin, Adam; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Jeromy is proceeded in death by his mother, LoriAnn Hainline Thompson; his grandfathers, Arnold Hainline and Clarence Kelley Sr.; his aunt, Verlyn Hainline Imes; his uncle, Steven Hainline; and his cousin, Amber Hainline.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. A viewing will be held before the services from 12:30 – 1:30 P.M.



A special thanks to Tiffany and Wade for the love they showed Jeromy.



The family would also like to thank all the many nurses and doctors who helped look after Jeromy and get him through the many years he battled with Huntington's Disease.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.