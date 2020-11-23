Menu
Jerrald Kiely
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1941
DIED
November 9, 2020
Jerrald Kiely's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK .

Published by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I worked with Jerry at USMS JPATS. When not flying, he worked as my Flight Safety Officer. I enjoyed flying with Jerry, we talked all during the flight. He had many interesting stories. I will add him and the whole family in my prayers.
Michael Dudzinski
Coworker
November 18, 2020