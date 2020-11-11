Menu
Jerrold Gilbert
1980 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1980
DIED
January 1, 2020
Jerrold Gilbert's passing at the age of 40 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc in Dayton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406
Funeral services provided by:
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Jerrold will always be my guy. Haven't been around him in years but ill never forget the childhood memories. Rest in peace brother, and I'm praying for the family.
Derek Fields
Friend
November 11, 2020