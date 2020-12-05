Jerry Berry's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, July 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.
Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
