Jerry Berry
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1940
DIED
July 6, 2020
Jerry Berry's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, July 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
South Plains Church
1431 Cactus Drive, Levelland, Texas 79336
Funeral services provided by:
Krestridge Funeral Home
