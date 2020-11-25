Menu
Jerry Boyd
1958 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1958
DIED
November 20, 2020
Jerry Boyd's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Mortuary website.

Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Greater Love Temple
811 S. Tennessee, Amarillo, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
