Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Cooper
1991 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1991
DIED
September 20, 2020
Jerry Cooper's passing at the age of 29 on Sunday, September 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro in Statesboro, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Craig R Tremble Funeral Home
238 West Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458
Funeral services provided by:
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.