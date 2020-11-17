Menu
Jerry Danley
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1941
DIED
November 15, 2020
Jerry Danley's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
North Wood United Methodist Church
1129 Wills Avenue, Florence, Alabama 35630
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
