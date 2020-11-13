Menu
Jerry Davis
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1958
DIED
November 8, 2020
Jerry Davis's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. in Melrose, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rutledge Cemetery
4409 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, Florida 32606
Funeral services provided by:
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
