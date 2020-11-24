Menu
Jerry Davis
1954 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1954
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jerry Davis's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard & Jones Funeral Home website.

Published by Howard & Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Howard & Jones Funeral Home
777 South First St, Jesup, Georgia 31545
Funeral services provided by:
Howard & Jones Funeral Home
