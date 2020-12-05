Menu
Jerry Glass
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1940
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Jerry Glass's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc in Jeannette, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St P O Box 140, Jeannette, PA 15644
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Ascension Church
, Jeannette, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Uncle Jerry taught me how to ride a bike. Stopping was an issue. I ran him over. Thank you so much for great childhood memories.
Brian Chishko
Friend
December 3, 2020
Lisa Fazzini
December 2, 2020