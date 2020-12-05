Menu
Jerry Hansel
1952 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1952
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jerry Hansel's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

Published by Leonard Muller Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
