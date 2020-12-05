Jerry Hollon's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster in Indianapolis, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster website.
Published by Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster on Dec. 5, 2020.
