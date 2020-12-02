Menu
Jerry Huff
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1945
DIED
November 28, 2020
Jerry Huff's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathers Funeral Home Inc in Salem, IN .

Published by Weathers Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weathers Funeral Home
106 S Shelby St, Salem, Indiana 47167
Funeral services provided by:
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
