Jerry Hypes's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home website.
Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
