Jerry Burningham Kilpack passed away on September 30th, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with leukemia. Jerry grew up in Bountiful, Utah, where she played with her cousins, building treasured memories and planting deep roots. Jerry graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, and it was there that she met her sweetheart, John Kilpack. The pair became inseparable and were married a few years after graduation. The dynamic duo would go on to have a beautiful family. They had two sons, Kurt and Doug, and eventually became grandparents to seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Grandma Jerry, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, always took time to ensure that her grandkids knew they were loved. From cards covered with stickers, to sleepovers, and back-to-school-shopping runs, she gave and loved so generously. After retirement, she and John set out on a motorcade adventure that lasted nearly thirty years. The couple divided their time between St. George, Utah, Arizona, California, Mexico, and Star Valley, Wyoming, where Jerry loved to golf, "do coffee" with her friends, and play cards. (She played a mean game of pinochle!) Jerry will be remembered for so many things, but her family will miss her wit, twinkle-eyed sense of humor, and tight squeezes.

We will be honoring Jerry's life at a graveside service on Friday, October 9th, 2:00 pm at the Bountiful City Cemetery. A light luncheon will be provided after. Mask required.



