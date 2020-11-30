Menu
Jerry Mays
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1947
DIED
October 28, 2020
Jerry Mays's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Gainesville, GA .

Published by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1190 McEver Rd., Gainesville, Georgia 30504
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
