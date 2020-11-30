Jerry Mays's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Gainesville, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.
Published by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
