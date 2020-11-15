Menu
Jerry Mercer
1944 - 2020
July 7, 1944
November 13, 2020
Jerry Mercer's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

Published by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I remember those years ago when I would come over and we'd sit around and talk and laugh. Love you guys and I'm so sorry to hear about Jerry .
June Wallace Hudson
November 15, 2020