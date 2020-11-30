Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Nance
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1946
DIED
November 28, 2020
Jerry Nance's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford in Sanford, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.