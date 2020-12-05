Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Risher
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1947
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
Ronald Mcdonald House
Jerry Risher's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parks Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Parks Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home Inc.
130 West First North Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Parks Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.