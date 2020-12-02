Jerry Rohleder's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Mishawaka, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care website.
Published by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.