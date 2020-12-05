Menu
Jerry Rolsten
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1939
DIED
September 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Lions Club
United Methodist Church
Jerry Rolsten's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, September 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon in Mendon, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon
311 Sunset Drive, Mendon, Ohio 45862
Sep
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon
311 Sunset Drive, Mendon, Ohio 45862
