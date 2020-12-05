Jerry Savieo's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.
Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.