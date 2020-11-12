Jerry Shepherd's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory in Buchanan, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory website.
Published by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.