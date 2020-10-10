HOOPER – Jerry G. Sorensen, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home.



He was born January 11, 1946, in Ogden, Utah to Jennie Adella Sessions and Howard Nels Sorensen. Jerry grew up in Ogden Canyon and graduated from Weber High School in 1964.



Following graduation, he married Linda K. Ricks and they had two daughters. They were later divorced. On June 4, 1977, he married Diane Whittier and in 1986 they were sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage and raised two children.



He was a member of the Hooper Second Ward. Jerry served in the US Army and the Utah Army Reserve. Following his military service, he worked at Hill Air Force Base for 34 years as a maintenance technician and then worked as a school bus driver for Weber School District for 10 years.



He was a member of the NRA and an active member of the RMRA where in his younger years he enjoyed team roping and steer wrestling. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jerry had a deep love for all animals, especially his horses and his dogs. There was no one who loved animals more than he did. He also enjoyed grilling and working in his garden.



Jerry leaves behind his wife Diane, 4 children and 13 grandchildren; Matt (Alison) Sorensen, West Weber, children Abbee Hadley, Baylee Hadley, and Quyncee Sorensen; Heather (Johnny) Minor, Butler, Alabama, children Kaydence, Kooper, and Oakleigh Minor; Cheri (Brent) Sparks, Plain City, children Steven, Tiffany, Kristin (Trevin) Schmanski and Tyler Sparks; Traci (Richard) Colwell, West Haven, children Madison (James) Hardman, Brooklyn (Donald) Partington, Austin Colwell. He also leaves behind one sister, Afton (Douglas) Andrews, West Haven. He was preceeded in death by his parents and two siblings: Shirley (Roger) Wangerin, and Stewart Sorensen (Sorenson).



A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 14, from 6 to 8 pm and Thursday, October 15, 10 to 10:30 am at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A graveside service will follow at 11 am at the Hooper Cemetery, 5580 W. 4699 S.



In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter or Humane Society would be appreciated.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.