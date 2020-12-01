Jerry Thomas's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington in Washington, DC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jerry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington website.
Published by Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington on Dec. 1, 2020.
