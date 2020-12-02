Menu
Jerry Wright
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1935
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jerry Wright's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beggs Funeral Home website.

Published by Beggs Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE PO Box 414, Thomson, GA 30824
Nov
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens
2235 Washington Rd., Thomson, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Beggs Funeral Home
