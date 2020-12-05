Menu
Jess Rosebear
1994 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1994
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jess Rosebear's passing at the age of 26 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services in Walker, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Wake
3:00p.m.
Ponemah Community Center
Ponemah Road, Ponemah, Minnesota 56666
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ponemah Community Center
Ponemah Road, Ponemah, Minnesota 56666
Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services
