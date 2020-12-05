Jess Rosebear's passing at the age of 26 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services in Walker, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jess in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.