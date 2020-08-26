Jesse Albert Felter 89, of Roy passed away at his home in the early morning of August 23, 2020 being watched over by his loving children. He was born September 28, 1930 a son of John Albert and Neta (Jones) Felter. He married Shirley Hooper Bradley on March 18, 1949 and was sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple on January 18, 1950. She passed away June 21, 2019 after many years of loving care by Dad. They were snowbirds in Yuma, AZ for the winters.



He drove truck for Green Live Stock and retired from Utah Power and Light Company as a crew supervisor.



Jesse enjoyed the annual deer hunt with his family.



He is survived by 3 sons; Gary A (Suzanne), Randy G (Marsha), Scott B (Kim), 2 daughters; Diane (Simon) DeVires, Shirlene (Craig) Baker, 13 Grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and 1 brother, Oscar Thomas Felter.



He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 1 brother, and 1 sister.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Roy City Cemetery 5200 S 2300 W Roy, Utah.



Services are under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.