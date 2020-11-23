Menu
Jesse McDowell
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1928
DIED
October 4, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Jesse McDowell's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, October 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre in Sayre, OK .

Published by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre)
906 N 4TH ST, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Oct
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Erick Cemetery
12601 N 1750 RD, Erick, Oklahoma 73645
