Jesse Springer
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1924
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Jesse Springer's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
2951 US 43 North, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
