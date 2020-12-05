Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jessica Clements
1992 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1992
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
Jessica Clements's passing at the age of 27 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield in Fairfield, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jessica in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
203 South Main, Fairfield, Iowa 52556
Dec
2
Funeral service
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
203 South Main, Fairfield, Iowa 52556
Funeral services provided by:
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.