Jessica Catherine Wright Greenwell

April 14, 1989 ~ August 25, 2020





Jessica Catherine Wright Greenwell came into this life as a shooting star, and continued to be a bright light in so many lives.



She was born April 14, 1989 to Ricky Dee and Wanda Lee (Barker) Wright. She passed away August 25, 2020 after a tragic auto accident. She may be gone from this world, but she still lives in her sweet four year old daughter, Lucille Blake Greenwell.



How are you supposed to sum up how truly amazing someone is in a couple paragraphs? Jessi was special to so many people for many different reasons, so words won't do her justice.



Mother, daughter, aunt, granddaughter, caregiver, incredible cook…this woman was a beast in the kitchen. Any takers for someone to take over making the deviled eggs at family functions?



This woman even shaved her head, so her mom felt better about shaving her own during cancer treatments.



She was her older sister's (Rikki Wright) partner in crime, best friend and only sibling. In fact, Rikki wished upon a star when she was three years old for a sister and shortly after, Jessica arrived. Hence, she came into life as a shooting star.



Jessica worked at Auberge Assisted Living as a manager and recently got promoted to be the Memory Care Director. She truly cared for all of her co-workers and residents and was planning on getting her nursing degree.



One of her favorite humans was her Grandma Barker, who is now 87. She would often go to her house on her lunch break to spend time with her. Grandpa and Grandma's home was always her sanctuary, so it is fitting that she will be laid to rest with Grandpa, so he can take care of his little girl.



We hope those who cared for Jessi can smile at the little things that remind them of her. It could be Letterkenny banter (a TV series she enjoyed and often quoted), a book, a cheeky moment of dry humor, her laugh that made her whole body move (but no sound came out), thrift store treasures, childhood memories, adventures, a hug… whatever it may be… her memory will live on in all of us.



Jessi had a quote tattooed across her chest that you Harry Potter fans can appreciate, so to conclude this brief account of who this beautiful human was…



"Mischief Managed"



Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 N, North Ogden (2nd driveway when heading east)



A Candlelight Vigil will be held on September 5th at 7:30 p.m. at Auberge Assisted Living, 1340 N Washington Blvd, Ogden.



Celebration of Life will be held on September 12th at from 2 p.m. to dark at her sister's home, 1460 Swan Street, Ogden



* The family is asking that masks be worn at events. There will be people with weakened immune systems present.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.