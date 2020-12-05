Menu
Jessica Jones
1969 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1969
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jessica Jones's passing at the age of 51 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home FTW
5701 E Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, Texas 76119
Dec
5
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home FTW
5701 E Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, Texas 76119
Golden Gate Funeral Home
