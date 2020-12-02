Menu
Jessica Lahert
1992 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1992
DIED
November 25, 2020
Jessica Lahert's passing at the age of 28 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kelly Funeral Home in Lee, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kelly Funeral Home website.

Published by Kelly Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kelly Funeral Home
