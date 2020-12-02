Menu
Jessica Vargo
1983 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1983
DIED
November 28, 2020
Jessica Vargo's passing at the age of 37 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett in Garrett, IN .

Dec. 2, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana 46738
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
