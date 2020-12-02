Jessica Vargo's passing at the age of 37 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett in Garrett, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jessica in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett website.
Published by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett on Dec. 2, 2020.
