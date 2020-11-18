Jessie Holt's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home in Reading, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jessie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harris Funeral Home website.
Published by Harris Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
