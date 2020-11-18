Menu
Jessie Holt
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1945
DIED
November 4, 2020
Jessie Holt's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home in Reading, PA .

Published by Harris Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church
115 W. Whitman St, Toccoa, Georgia 30577
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home
