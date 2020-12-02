Jessie Jones's passing at the age of 49 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home in Norwood, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jessie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home website.