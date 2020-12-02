Menu
Jessie Jones
1971 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1971
DIED
November 30, 2020
Jessie Jones's passing at the age of 49 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home in Norwood, OH .

Published by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Naegele Kleb & Ihlendorf
3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, Ohio 45212
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Croley Funeral Home
102 S Second Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769
Funeral services provided by:
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
