Jessie Martin
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1939
DIED
November 29, 2020
Jessie Martin's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
