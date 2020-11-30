Menu
Jesus Caudillo
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jesus Caudillo's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
2
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Holy Reedemer Catholic Church
2633 Conover Ave, Odessa, Texas 79763
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
