Jesus Groyon
1918 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1918
DIED
October 7, 2020
Jesus Groyon's passing at the age of 101 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parkside Chapels in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parkside Chapels website.

Published by Parkside Chapels on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
9:15a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Service, Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
Oct
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Denis Church
8301 S. St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60652
Parkside Chapels
