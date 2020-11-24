Jesus Limon's passing at the age of 26 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jesus in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ave Maria Memorial Chapel website.
Published by Ave Maria Memorial Chapel on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.