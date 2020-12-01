Menu
Jesus Nario
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1941
DIED
October 29, 2020
Jesus Nario's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Desert Memorial in Las Vegas, NV .

Published by Desert Memorial on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
