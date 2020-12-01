Jesus Nario's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Desert Memorial in Las Vegas, NV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jesus in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Desert Memorial website.
Published by Desert Memorial on Dec. 1, 2020.
