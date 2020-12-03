Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jesus Sanchez
1987 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1987
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Bear River High School
LDS Church
Jesus Sanchez's passing at the age of 33 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton in Tremonton, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jesus in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home
111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah 84337
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home
111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah 84337
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.