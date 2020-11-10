Menu
Jesusa Castillo
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1933
DIED
August 2, 2020
Jesusa Castillo's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, August 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
409 W. Krezdorn Street, Seguin, Texas 78155
Aug
7
Committal
11:45a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery
Walnut Street, Seguin, Texas 78155
Funeral services provided by:
Goetz Funeral Home
