Jesusa Castillo's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, August 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jesusa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goetz Funeral Home website.
Published by Goetz Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.