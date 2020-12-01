Jesusita Perez's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna in Donna, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jesusita in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna website.
Published by Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna on Dec. 1, 2020.
