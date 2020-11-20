Jewel Pinkney's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Mortuary Inc in Winona, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jewel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts & Sons Mortuary Inc website.
Published by Roberts & Sons Mortuary Inc on Nov. 20, 2020.
