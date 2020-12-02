Menu
Jewell Jordan
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1932
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jewell Jordan's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc East Hills Chapel & Crematory in Johnstown, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Committal
2:30p.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery
2332 Bedford Street, Geistown, Pennsylvania 15904
