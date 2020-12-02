Jewell Jordan's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc East Hills Chapel & Crematory in Johnstown, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jewell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc East Hills Chapel & Crematory website.
Published by Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc East Hills Chapel & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.