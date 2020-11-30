Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jill Crane
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1950
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Lung Association
Jill Crane's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso in Valparaiso, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jill in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Chapel Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
We were so sorry to hear of Jill's passing! She was such a sweet lady. We live across the street from her, but hadn't seen her for a few days. We thought she had gone to visit in Indianapolis. Her sweet and caring spirit will be missed. We tried to look out for each other. She was so kind to me when I had surgery several months ago.
Becky & Lee Childress
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
Jill was an amazingly kind woman who was always full of energy and pizzazz. I loved her dearly and she was instrumental in making my childhood as great as it was. I have fond memories of waking up at her house to watch Saturday morning cartoons and enjoy some delicious pancakes! She will be sorely missed but always watching over us as a new guardian angel.
Jason Rebar
Friend
November 20, 2020
a loved one
November 18, 2020
Vicky Walker
Friend
November 17, 2020
Anthony Puntillo
November 17, 2020
Jill was such a sweetheart.....makes me smile to remember her.... Heartfelt sympathy to you all
Debra Ellison
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family on the loss of Jill. She and I were classmates at Munster High. Sorry for your loss
Chris Campbell
November 17, 2020