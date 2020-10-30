It is with a sad, empty heart that I announce the passing of my wonderful wife and soulmate Jill Donahoe Kingsford. She was the most unselfish, caring, giving, and content wife a man could ever wish for. I Love You Sweetie. ??



JILL PAULETTE DONAHOE KINGSFORD



SOUTH OGDEN, UTAH - Jill Donahoe Kingsford passed away in her husband's arms Friday evening, October 23, 2020. Jill had suffered from Alzheimer's disease and then succumbed to Covid-19 viral pneumonia.



Jill was born March 22,1957 in Ogden, Utah to James Patrick and Jeanne Jordon Donahoe. Jill was the youngest of their five children. She was raised in Washington Terrace, Utah. Jill attended Bonneville High School. She continued her education at Weber State University, where she enjoyed taking English, Art, Communication, and Literature courses.



Jill married the love her life, Scott G. Kingsford, on June 10, 1988 at The Eccles Art Center in Ogden. In the Fall of 1992, Scott and Jill moved into their forever home in South Ogden.



Jill always had a special connection with all animals. Jill and Scott cherished and spoiled their pets; Sammy, Augie, and Pwappy.



Jill met many friends throughout her career path; as a DJ at The Forum, (a local disco club), as an assembler at Levolor Blinds, an office assistant at Manpower Temporary Employment Agency, a secretary at Case, Lowe & Hart Architects, and lastly as a secretary for Weber State University in The Continuing Education Department, where Jill retired in August 2016 after 19 wonderful years.



Jill was naturally creative and a talented artist, writer, and musician. She excelled in many types of drawing including; Irish Celtic art, charcoal, pen and ink dot, Zentangle, and henna tattooing. She enjoyed making ceramic art and porcelain dolls. Jill wrote several short stories, screen plays, poems and books, being most passionate with science fiction. She took great pleasure learning and playing Irish tunes of her fiddle. She enjoyed listening to many genres of music and loved to attend concerts to see her favorite bands/artists perform.



Jill treasured traveling with her husband. These travels took them on journeys throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Her Irish heritage beckoned her to visit Ireland, which won her heart. She was blessed to visit five more times. She cherished the many lifelong memories she had spending time with her dear friends that she made there.



Jill is survived by her husband; Scott G. Kingsford, sister; Barbara Larsen, her three brothers; David, Timothy, and Dennis (Bobie) Donahoe, her son, Ryan (Stephanie) Link, brother-in-law; Jeff (Janice) Kingsford, and many beloved nephews, nieces, and extended families.



Jill is preceded in death by her parents; James and Jeanne Donahoe, in-laws; Deane and Georgia Kingsford, and one great niece.



At her request and due to the current restrictions during this pandemic, there will be no viewing. A memorial for family and friends will be held at later more safe date at which time her cremains will be available for those wishing to honor and pay their respects.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.